The White House has rejected a report by National Public Radio (NPR), a US public broadcasting organisation, claiming that US State Department staff left information about the Alaska summit schedule in one of the hotel’s public printers.

Source: ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: After NPR reported that documents concerning the Alaska summit had been found in a hotel printer ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, the White House dismissed the claim as "hilarious".

"It’s hilarious that NPR is publishing a multipage lunch menu and calling it a 'security breach'. This type of self-proclaimed 'investigative journalism' is why no one takes them seriously and they are no longer taxpayer-funded thanks to President Trump," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

