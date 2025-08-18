Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: 17 injured, 2 in critical condition – photos, video

The aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Photo by the State Emergency Service

Russian forces have attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August, injuring seventeen people.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons being used at around 09:00, specifically in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Two minutes later, they reported a "high-speed aerial asset" was moving towards Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov added that the Russians had hit Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: State Emergency Service (SES)

"They are deliberately trying to hit the city’s critical infrastructure. Early reports indicate that there are casualties. Medical services continue to receive reports," he wrote.

Photo: State Emergency Service (SES)

Later, Fedorov confirmed that four people had been injured. They are receiving medical treatment.

Photo: State Emergency Service (SES)

Updated: He later reported that six people had been injured in the attack.

"Six people were injured, two of whom are in a critical condition, and they have been taken to hospital," Fedorov wrote.

Updated: At 10:50, Head of Oblast Military Administration added that the number of people wounded in the attack had risen to 17.

Photo: State Police

The SES specified that six people, including one teenager, had been injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a Russian strike.

Photo: State Emergency Service (SES)

"A fire broke out in retail units covering an area of 500 sq m. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze," the service stated.

Background: On 17 August, the Russians attacked the village of Novoiakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia district twice. A 15-year-old boy was killed. His 12-year-old brother, eight-year-old sister and their parents – a 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother – were injured.

