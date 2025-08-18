Kremlin propaganda video shows Russians charging into battle in captured vehicle flying US flag – video

Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Russian propagandists have released a video that purports to show Russian troops charging into battle in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in a captured armoured personnel carrier under a US flag.

Source: Russian propagandists at RT; Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak

Details: The propagandists claim the video shows a captured US-made M113 armoured personnel carrier flying the US and Russian flags as it heads into combat near Mala Tokmachka, a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Російські пропагандисти RT після зустрічі президента США Дональда Трампа і правителя РФ Володимира Путіна виклали відео, на якому начебто трофейний БТР загарбників мчиться у бій на Запоріжжі з прапором США. pic.twitter.com/o5d5LVFCMu — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 18, 2025

Background:

The Trump-Putin meeting ended with no agreements reached and no ceasefire in Ukraine announced, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

After the Alaska talks, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

Trump is reported to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wants to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in the hostilities. Trump believes that this would be better.

According to Bloomberg, Trump informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Putin is still demanding that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, but is prepared to freeze the front in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Zelenskyy has rejected this demand.

On 17 August, Reuters published the demands for ending the war that Putin put forward during his meeting with Trump in Alaska.

