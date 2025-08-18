All Sections
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three killed, 23 injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 August 2025, 13:03
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: the police

Three people were killed and 23 injured in a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Three people have been killed and many of those injured are in a serious condition – right now doctors are battling to save their lives – those are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia."

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov noted that 23 people were injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

"Eighteen people with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds are under medical supervision. One of them is a 17-year-old boy. Some of the wounded are currently undergoing surgery. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives and health," Fedorov added.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Background: On the morning of 18 August, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, likely with ballistic missiles. Initially, it was reported that 17 people had been injured.

