Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: three killed, 23 injured
Three people were killed and 23 injured in a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 18 August.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Fedorov: "Three people have been killed and many of those injured are in a serious condition – right now doctors are battling to save their lives – those are the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia."
Details: Fedorov noted that 23 people were injured.
"Eighteen people with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds are under medical supervision. One of them is a 17-year-old boy. Some of the wounded are currently undergoing surgery. Doctors are doing everything possible to save their lives and health," Fedorov added.
Background: On the morning of 18 August, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, likely with ballistic missiles. Initially, it was reported that 17 people had been injured.
