Russian soldier kills civilian in Donetsk Oblast

A dead civilian on the floor and a Russian soldier who killed him. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office in a report

A Russian serviceman has shot and killed a civilian on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast. An investigation has been launched into yet another war crime committed by Russian forces.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: A video on a Telegram channel shows a Russian soldier who wore a white armband shooting a civilian near Rodynske in the Pokrovsk district. He later went up to the person on the road, checked them, and fled.

A war crime that led to a civilian death has been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts under the supervision of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement officers are conducting urgent investigative (search) measures to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian servicemen involved in the crime.

