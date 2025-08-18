All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former US ambassador to Ukraine: Last Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting was one of reasons for my resignation

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 19:10
Former US ambassador to Ukraine: Last Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting was one of reasons for my resignation
Bridget Brink. Photo: Office of the President

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said that the disastrous meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US on 28 February was one of the reasons for her resignation.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The last Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting was a disaster – and one of the reasons I resigned as US Ambassador to Ukraine. We need to stand with democracies, and against dictators. This is what makes America strong."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding the 18 August meeting, Brink said its best outcome would be an "agreement we’ll unite with European partners to ensure Ukraine’s security".

"This means: insisting on an immediate ceasefire, ramping up sanctions to thwart Putin’s war machine and seizing Russian assets to buy US weapons [for Ukraine] – a win for US business and workers," the former ambassador said.

She stressed that Putin only understands strength, and Russia can only be stopped if it sees that continuing the war will completely ruin the Russian economy.

"We hold all the cards.… And Putin never keeps a deal. He says one thing, then does another," Brink added.

The former ambassador also highlighted the minerals deal and said that every Russian territorial advance in Ukraine reduces opportunities for American businesses, as companies are unlikely to invest until they feel it is a safe environment.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
Zelenskyy shares what he discussed with European leaders ahead of Trump talks
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Zelenskyy meets with European leaders ahead of Trump talks – photo
All News
USA
European leaders arriving at White House – photos
BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks
Designer comments on whether Zelenskyy will wear suit to Trump meeting – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:23
updatedMap of Ukraine with occupied territories marked was on display in Oval Office, journalists report – photos
22:06
Talks between Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders begin in US
21:41
Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative
21:17
Zelenskyy's outfit draws attention again at White House, this time earning compliments
21:08
We don't need a ceasefire to start talks with Russia, Trump says
20:54
Zelenskyy outlines conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
20:49
Trump plans to call Putin after Zelenskyy talks
20:49
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine
20:48
EXPLAINERWhy Serbian President's position is shaking and whether the EU will save him
20:19
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for talks with Trump
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: