Former US ambassador to Ukraine: Last Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting was one of reasons for my resignation

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said that the disastrous meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the US on 28 February was one of the reasons for her resignation.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The last Trump-Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting was a disaster – and one of the reasons I resigned as US Ambassador to Ukraine. We need to stand with democracies, and against dictators. This is what makes America strong."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding the 18 August meeting, Brink said its best outcome would be an "agreement we’ll unite with European partners to ensure Ukraine’s security".

"This means: insisting on an immediate ceasefire, ramping up sanctions to thwart Putin’s war machine and seizing Russian assets to buy US weapons [for Ukraine] – a win for US business and workers," the former ambassador said.

She stressed that Putin only understands strength, and Russia can only be stopped if it sees that continuing the war will completely ruin the Russian economy.

"We hold all the cards.… And Putin never keeps a deal. He says one thing, then does another," Brink added.

The former ambassador also highlighted the minerals deal and said that every Russian territorial advance in Ukraine reduces opportunities for American businesses, as companies are unlikely to invest until they feel it is a safe environment.

Background:

Brink left her post as ambassador in April. She later explicitly stated that she decided to step down because of the foreign policy being pursued by the Trump administration.

After her resignation, Brink decided to run for the House of Representatives in her home state of Michigan.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!