BBC reveals who will join Zelenskyy at Trump talks

Five US officials will be present in the room with President Donald Trump at the US-Ukraine leaders’ meeting in the Oval Office, while his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be accompanied by two senior officials.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The BBC says the White House has confirmed who will make up the US delegation for talks with the Ukrainian president. Alongside Trump in the Oval Office will be Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine.

From the Ukrainian side, Zelenskyy will be joined by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, and Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

Background:

Zelenskyy and European leaders are holding consultations at the Ukrainian Embassy in the US ahead of the meeting with Trump.

Zelenskyy has already met with Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, in Washington.

