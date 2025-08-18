All Sections
"We'll make sure it works": Trump comments on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 August 2025, 20:49
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that security guarantees for Ukraine could include the possible deployment of American troops.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House

Details: Asked whether he was prepared to send US troops to Ukraine as part of a peace deal, Trump did not give a direct answer. He said the United States will engage with both Ukraine and Russia to secure lasting peace.

"We're going to work with Ukraine. We're going to work with everybody, and we're going to make sure that if there is peace, then peace is going to stay long-term. This is very long-term. We're not talking about a two-year peace and then we end up in this mess again. We're going to make sure that everything’s good. We'll work with Russia, we're going to work with Ukraine, and we're going to make sure it works," Trump said.

In response to a follow-up question about what the US security guarantees to Ukraine could involve, Trump said, "We'll let you know that maybe later today." After the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump is expected to hold expanded talks with European leaders on potential security guarantees.

"We're meeting with seven great leaders of great countries also. And we'll be talking about that. They'll all be involved. There'll be a lot of help. When it comes to security, there's going to be a lot of help. It's going to be good," Trump said.

The US president added that European countries are the "first line of defence," but the United States will "help them out" as well. 

"We’ll be involved," Trump said.

Background: 

