Zelenskyy thanks Trump for weapons supplied to Ukraine under new NATO initiative

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked his US counterpart Donald Trump for the weapons that Ukraine is now receiving through a special NATO programme.

Source: CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the public part of his Oval Office meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for enabling Ukraine to continue receiving vital US weapons via NATO’s PURL mechanism, which is funded by European allies.

Advertisement:

"We’re thankful for this programme and this opportunity. We’re thankful for Europe – they pay for this," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy stressed that US systems are critically important for Ukraine.

"Nobody in Europe has so many air defence [systems] like Patriots. We need them very much," he added.

Background:

Trump has told journalists at the White House that he no longer considers the cessation of hostilities a necessary step for further peace talks with Russia.

The US president has also commented on potential US security guarantees for Ukraine, which he neither confirmed nor denied.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!