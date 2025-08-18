Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit strategically important Druzhba oil pipeline

Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has confirmed that drones from the 14th UAV Regiment have struck the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia, halting the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Source: Brovdi on Facebook

Quote: "Complete shutdown of oil pumping for an indefinite period. Greetings from the ‘Birds’ [UAVs] of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Advertisement:

The Nikolskoye oil pumping station (Tambov Oblast, Russia) has been targeted by the ‘Birds’ of the 14th UAV Regiment."

Background:

On the night of 17-18 August, units from the Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other units of the defence forces, hit the Nikolskoye oil pumping station in Russia’s Tambov Oblast.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó again accused Ukraine of an "attack" on the oil pipeline, which he claimed led to the "suspension of oil supplies" to his country.

Although the Hungarian diplomat did not name the pipeline, it is likely the Druzhba pipeline – a historic route for supplying Urals crude (a grade of Russian oil that accounts for over 50% of Hungary’s imports).

Last week, Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!