Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 August 2025, 04:44
Russian media and officials report drone attack on Volgograd oil refinery – photo, video
A fire after the attack. Photo: Astra, a Russian Telegram channel

Russian social media channels, media outlets and official sources have reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 18-19 August.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Russian media outlets; Volgograd Oblast governor Andrei Bocharov

Details: Telegram channels reported that, according to local residents, around 10 explosions were heard over Volgograd on the night of 18-19 August.

Flashes and fires were also reportedly seen. Meanwhile, Volgograd airport temporarily suspended operations.

Later, Bocharov claimed that in the south of the city, "debris that fell from a UAV caused a fire on the roof of one of the buildings of hospital No. 16 and on the premises of the refinery."

Previously: On the night of 13-14 August, Ukraine’s defence forces struck the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia, which produces fuel for Russian troops.

Background:

  • The refinery has been attacked multiple times by Ukrainian drones. On the night of 12-13 August, local residents reported a strike on Volgograd’s Krasnoarmeysky district, where the plant is located.
  • On the night of 14-15 January, Russian media reported a fire at the Lukoil refinery, preceded by an explosion.
  • In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones – on 3 February and 11 May.

