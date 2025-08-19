Russian media and officials report drone attack on Volgograd oil refinery – photo, video

Russian social media channels, media outlets and official sources have reported that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 18-19 August.

Source: Russian Telegram channels; Russian media outlets; Volgograd Oblast governor Andrei Bocharov

Details: Telegram channels reported that, according to local residents, around 10 explosions were heard over Volgograd on the night of 18-19 August.

Flashes and fires were also reportedly seen. Meanwhile, Volgograd airport temporarily suspended operations.

Later, Bocharov claimed that in the south of the city, "debris that fell from a UAV caused a fire on the roof of one of the buildings of hospital No. 16 and on the premises of the refinery."

Previously: On the night of 13-14 August, Ukraine’s defence forces struck the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia, which produces fuel for Russian troops.

Background:

The refinery has been attacked multiple times by Ukrainian drones. On the night of 12-13 August, local residents reported a strike on Volgograd’s Krasnoarmeysky district, where the plant is located.

On the night of 14-15 January, Russian media reported a fire at the Lukoil refinery, preceded by an explosion.

In 2024, the Volgograd refinery was attacked twice by Ukrainian drones – on 3 February and 11 May.

