Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 August 2025, 13:35
Russian foreign minister: Any negotiation format possible providing Russia's security is respected
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Photo: RBC

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Russia has no objection to either a bilateral or a trilateral format to resolve its war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax, citing an interview with Lavrov on Russia 24, a state-owned TV news channel

Quote from Lavrov: "We don't oppose any forms of work, neither bilateral nor trilateral, as the president has repeatedly said."

Details: Lavrov added that any contact involving top officials should be prepared for "as carefully as possible".

"The most important thing is that any formats – one plus one, one plus two, multilateral formats, there are quite a few of them too, including within the United Nations – that all these formats are included... in order to prepare for the summits step by step, gradually, starting from the expert level and then going through all the necessary stages. This is the sort of serious approach we will always support," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that "there can be no discussion of long-term arrangements without respect for Russia's security and full respect for the rights of Russians in Ukraine".

Background:

