Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are currently "in the process" of arranging a bilateral meeting.

Source: Sky News

Details: Trump said he considers a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin necessary after having met both individually.

Advertisement:

Initially, he appeared to propose a trilateral meeting as the next step, but after the summit in Alaska he began saying that a bilateral meeting is needed instead: "They're in the process of setting it up, but we've got to stop the killing, it's too much killing."

Trump said he wants to see what happens at the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and that it could lead to a trilateral summit. "I've saved hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of people, it's a good feeling," he added.

Background:

On 18 August, Trump, after a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, announced that he was beginning preparations for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia has no objection to either a bilateral or a trilateral format to resolve its war against Ukraine.

