All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 20 August 2025, 02:58
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin in the process of arranging meeting
Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are currently "in the process" of arranging a bilateral meeting.

Source: Sky News

Details: Trump said he considers a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin necessary after having met both individually. 

Advertisement:

Initially, he appeared to propose a trilateral meeting as the next step, but after the summit in Alaska he began saying that a bilateral meeting is needed instead: "They're in the process of setting it up, but we've got to stop the killing, it's too much killing."

Trump said he wants to see what happens at the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin and that it could lead to a trilateral summit. "I've saved hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of people, it's a good feeling," he added.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyyPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
Trump
Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
Trump says peace in Ukraine could help him get to heaven
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin
RECENT NEWS
11:51
Russian FPV drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing couple
11:46
UK not ready to send its troops to line of contact in Ukraine – The Guardian
10:56
Ukrainian National Guard video shows drone operators wiping out Russian assault troops on Pokrovsk front
10:32
Russia deploys new LTE-enabled drone to war zone – Ukrainian intelligence
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
08:23
Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: