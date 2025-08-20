All Sections
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 20 August 2025, 03:45
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, emphasising Türkiye's role in Black Sea security.

Source: Erdoğan's press service on X

Quote: "The call addressed the latest developments concerning the peace process between Ukraine and Russia. 

President Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Rutte highlighted Türkiye’s key role in the Ukraine peace process and the security of the Black Sea. 

President Erdoğan and NATO Secretary General Rutte agreed on the contribution of Türkiye, which is one of the most important countries within NATO, to the peace process and on close coordination." 

Details: In addition, Erdoğan and Rutte exchanged views on "viable and sustainable security guarantees".

NATOTürkiyeBlack Seanegotiations
