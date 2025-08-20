Ukraine expects swift opening of first negotiation cluster on EU accession

Taras Kachka, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has informed European colleagues that Ukraine expects the first negotiation cluster, Fundamentals, to be opened as soon as possible.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration on Facebook

Quote: "Taras Kachka has informed his European colleagues of Ukraine’s expectations that the first negotiation cluster, Fundamentals, will be opened as soon as possible. This step will consolidate Ukraine’s commitments and transformations within the roadmaps and make the reform process even more consistent.

He said Ukraine expects all 27 EU member states to demonstrate unity on EU enlargement issues. The official also emphasised the importance of continuing the parallel accession process for Ukraine and Moldova."

Details: Kachka held talks with the ministers of Spain, Finland, Portugal, Greece and Austria on 18 and 19 August: Ukraine continues to coordinate with its partners ahead of the EU General Affairs Council configuration in Copenhagen.

He also held several online meetings with his European colleagues: "The main focus of the discussions was coordinating positions ahead of the informal meeting of EU ministers for European affairs with the participation of representatives from EU enlargement countries that will take place in Copenhagen in early September 2025. The various aspects of EU enlargement will be the key issue at this event."

