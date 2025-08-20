All Sections
UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 August 2025, 13:37
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing to impose sanctions against Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to take part in trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: The Telegraph, citing a UK government official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Telegraph quotes a source as saying the UK and EU plan further sanctions if Putin opts out of talks with Zelenskyy and Trump.

"If Putin was to delay, prevaricate, or refuse to talk, that would provide another impetus for sanctions", he said.

The Telegraph’s sources in the UK government also noted that Putin only agreed to meet Trump in Alaska after the US president had imposed sanctions on India for continuing to buy Russian oil.

