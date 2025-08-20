UK and EU threaten Russia with sanctions if Putin refuses talks – The Telegraph

The United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing to impose sanctions against Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to take part in trilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details: The Telegraph quotes a source as saying the UK and EU plan further sanctions if Putin opts out of talks with Zelenskyy and Trump.

"If Putin was to delay, prevaricate, or refuse to talk, that would provide another impetus for sanctions", he said.

The Telegraph’s sources in the UK government also noted that Putin only agreed to meet Trump in Alaska after the US president had imposed sanctions on India for continuing to buy Russian oil.

Earlier, European Council President António Costa said a Russian ceasefire is the EU’s top priority in Ukraine peace talks, otherwise the EU will ratchet up sanctions pressure.

European Pravda has reported that EU foreign ministers will discuss the 19th Russian sanctions package on 29-30 August in Copenhagen.

The EU’s new sanctions package may be adopted as early as September 2025.

