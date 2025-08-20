European NATO forces reaffirm support for Ukraine

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, addressing the chiefs of defence of the Alliance’s member states, has stressed NATO’s continued support for Ukraine on its path to peace.

Source: Grynkewich’s spokesperson Colonel Martin O’Donnell, as reported by European Pravda

Details: O’Donnell said the Supreme Allied Commander had been honoured to brief the military leaders in this format for the first time, noting that, as Grynkewich has said before, these are consequential times.

O’Donnell added that NATO has faced major challenges in the past, and it only made the Alliance stronger.

He also pledged that as they work on these crucial issues, all NATO members will remain informed, engaged and united in defending the Euro-Atlantic region and providing ongoing support for Ukraine as progress towards peace continues.

Background:

On the morning of 20 August, the 32 NATO member states discussed the results of talks in Washington and the preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine during an ambassador-level meeting at NATO Headquarters.

The meeting was part of preparations for a NATO military leadership summit, which took place later that same day.

On 19 August, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed to hold talks with the US on reliable security guarantees for Ukraine in the near future.

