All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pentagon says US will play minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees – Politico

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 August 2025, 03:31
Pentagon says US will play minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees – Politico
The Pentagon. Photo: Getty Images

A Pentagon senior political official has told a small group of allies that the US plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, meaning Europe will have to take on greater responsibility.

Source: Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation Politico

Details: Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said this in response to questions from European military leaders at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Advertisement:

An unnamed European official said that defence chiefs from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Finland had pressed the US side to clarify what forces and air support it would provide to help Ukraine maintain a peace agreement with Russia.

Six anonymous US and European officials said the talks and another hastily arranged NATO leaders' meeting on Wednesday 20 August had raised concern among allies that US President Donald Trump would rely on Europe to handle this issue.

European allies are reportedly somewhat unsettled by Trump's contradictory statements, particularly regarding the non-deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsecurity guaranteesRusso-Ukrainian warEurope
Advertisement:
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
UpdatedHit recorded in Lviv: 1 person killed and 3 injured – photos
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with Smerch rocket system, hitting houses and market, and injuring and killing people – photos
Polish PM advises against holding Zelenskyy-Putin talks in Budapest, where Ukraine received territorial guarantees in 1994
Ukraine's special forces share details of strike on Russian general's car in Kursk Oblast – video
All News
USA
European countries urge Trump to deploy US fighter jets in Romania to protect Ukraine – The Times
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
11:02
10 million drones annually: Ukraine proposes US$50 billion deal to US
10:53
Zelenskyy asks Trump to influence Orbán regarding EU accession
10:51
Ukraine's Flamingo missile to enter mass production soon – Zelenskyy
10:40
Zelenskyy on meeting with Putin: It is fair that it should be in neutral Europe
10:36
Zelenskyy: Russians are seeking way to end war with a "victory" narrative
10:29
Russia strikes American company in Zakarpattia Oblast with several missiles – Zelenskyy
10:10
Four killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 20 August
09:55
Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos
09:30
updatedRussian strike on Mukachevo: 15 people injured, fire raging – photo
09:23
Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts see most of 167 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: