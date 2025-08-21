Pentagon says US will play minimal role in Ukraine's security guarantees – Politico

A Pentagon senior political official has told a small group of allies that the US plans to play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, meaning Europe will have to take on greater responsibility.

Source: Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation Politico

Details: Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said this in response to questions from European military leaders at a meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Advertisement:

An unnamed European official said that defence chiefs from the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Finland had pressed the US side to clarify what forces and air support it would provide to help Ukraine maintain a peace agreement with Russia.

Six anonymous US and European officials said the talks and another hastily arranged NATO leaders' meeting on Wednesday 20 August had raised concern among allies that US President Donald Trump would rely on Europe to handle this issue.

European allies are reportedly somewhat unsettled by Trump's contradictory statements, particularly regarding the non-deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

Background:

Trump said that Washington might provide air support to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

On 18 August, Trump, after a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, announced that he was beginning preparations for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that only reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can deter Russia from a potential future attack.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed at a meeting on Tuesday 19 August to hold talks with the US in the near future on "reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!