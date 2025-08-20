Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington may provide air support to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

Quote from Trump: "When it comes to security, [Europeans] are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, by air."

Details: Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that US troops will not be sent to Ukraine.

He did not give detailed comments, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists that US air support is "an option and a possibility".

"The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," she concluded.

Background:

On 18 August, Trump, after a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, announced that he was beginning preparations for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that only reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can deter Russia from a potential future attack.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing agreed at a meeting on Tuesday 19 August to hold talks with the US in the near future on "reliable security guarantees" for Ukraine.

