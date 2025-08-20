All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 August 2025, 07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington may provide air support to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Source: European Pravda citing Sky News

Quote from Trump: "When it comes to security, [Europeans] are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, by air."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that US troops will not be sent to Ukraine.

He did not give detailed comments, but White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists that US air support is "an option and a possibility".

"The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," she concluded.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukrainepeace
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demands explanations from Orbán on why he's blocking Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
USA
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
WSJ: US State Secretary Rubio to head group drafting security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine to purchase US$100bn of US weapons using European funds – FT
RECENT NEWS
09:42
Russians launch 2 ballistic missiles and 93 drones on Ukraine: hits recorded at 20 locations
08:39
Russians damage transport company premises in Pavlohrad, causing fire
08:23
Ukrainian defenders repel 111 Russian attacks on three fiercest fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos, video
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:21
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured, including children – photos
04:52
Ukraine expects swift opening of first negotiation cluster on EU accession
03:45
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
02:58
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: