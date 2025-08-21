Fires break out after Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man injured – photos

One person was injured and fires broke out as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "In the Yuriivka hromada, Pavlohrad district, several fires broke out following a drone attack. A 48-year-old man was injured. Infrastructure facilities have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak added that the Nikopol district was attacked with drones and artillery. Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas came under attack. Five houses, five outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

A firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service

"In the Synelnykove district, enemy UAVs hit the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas, causing fires. Two companies and a gas pipeline were damaged. A house was struck and power lines were hit in the Tsarychanka hromada in the Dnipro district."

A firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service

Lysak said that air defence forces shot down 18 drones and 2 missiles over the oblast.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service

SES added that several fires broke out in the Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts as a result of the strikes. Premises belonging to two companies and a gas pipeline were damaged. Emergency workers are at the scene.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!