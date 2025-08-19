All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 19 August 2025, 23:16
Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after talks at the White House on 18 August to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession talks with the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: Trump's conversation with Orbán followed discussions between the US president and a group of European leaders who had gathered at the White House to explore ways of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Bloomberg sources said that at one point the European leaders asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán to convince him to drop his opposition to Ukraine's EU accession.

The call to Orbán took place "after EU leaders held an additional, unscheduled meeting in the Oval Office".

Its sources added that Orbán had also expressed interest in facilitating talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conversation with Trump.

Orbán himself has not spoken publicly about his conversation with Trump, but on Tuesday 19 August he opposed linking Ukraine's EU membership with questions of its security guarantees.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpOrbanUkraineEU
Advertisement:
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 12 people injured, including children – photos
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
White House insists Putin has agreed to bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy
Trump guarantees no US troops will be in Ukraine
Russian foreign minister: Russia never aimed to seize Crimea or Donbas
All News
Trump
Trump says he did not call Putin in presence of EU leaders: That would have been disrespectful to Putin
Putin offered to meet Zelenskyy in Moscow during phone call with Trump
Orbán eager to see second Trump-Putin meeting
RECENT NEWS
08:15
UpdatedRussian drones damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast: one person injured – photos
07:59
Trump: US ready to provide Ukraine with air support under potential peace deal
07:44
Russia loses 920 soldiers over past day
07:21
Russians hit Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast: 12 people injured, including children – photos
03:45
NATO secretary general calls Turkish president to discuss peace guarantees and Türkiye's role in Black Sea
02:58
Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin "in the process" of arranging meeting
01:35
Around 10 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees – Bloomberg
00:34
Hungary says Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operations and asks Ukraine not to attack it again
23:16
Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg
23:07
Russian troops kill man on street in Novoraisk, Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: