Trump demanded explanations from Orbán on why he blocks Ukraine's EU accession – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump called Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán after talks at the White House on 18 August to ask why he was blocking Ukraine's accession talks with the European Union.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bloomberg

Details: Trump's conversation with Orbán followed discussions between the US president and a group of European leaders who had gathered at the White House to explore ways of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Bloomberg sources said that at one point the European leaders asked Trump to use his influence on Orbán to convince him to drop his opposition to Ukraine's EU accession.

The call to Orbán took place "after EU leaders held an additional, unscheduled meeting in the Oval Office".

Its sources added that Orbán had also expressed interest in facilitating talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conversation with Trump.

Orbán himself has not spoken publicly about his conversation with Trump, but on Tuesday 19 August he opposed linking Ukraine's EU membership with questions of its security guarantees.

