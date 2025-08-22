All Sections
Ukraine's armed forces have destroyed Russian drone base in Sevastopol, Ukrainian Navy reports – photo

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 22 August 2025, 14:16
A Forpost drone. Photo: Russian media

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian base for Forpost and Mohajer-6 drones at the Khersones airfield in occupied Sevastopol.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy on social media

Details: Up to three Mohajer-6 UAVs and two Forpost drones are reported to have been hit as a result of the strike. These were used by the Russians to monitor the surface situation in the Black Sea area.

SevastopolArmed ForcesdronesCrimea
