Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 August 2025, 19:16
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Getty Images

Russia plans to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline "as soon as possible" following a strike by Ukraine’s defence forces on a pumping station in Unecha, a town in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, but says repairs will take at least five days.

Source: Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó after a conversation with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó said he and Sorokin had "analysed the technical consequences of the attack", which turned out to be "much more serious" than in previous cases.

"My Russian counterpart has assured me that they will try to reinstate the supply route as soon as possible, but the work will definitely take at least five days," Szijjártó added.

He said he hopes the European Commission will "take action regarding Ukraine" during this time "so that oil supplies to Hungary are not prevented".

Background: 

  • On the night of 21-22 August, kamikaze drones from the 14th UAV Regiment attacked the Druzhba oil pumping station in Unecha in Russia's Bryansk Oblast.
  • On the morning of 22 August, Hungary received a report that the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Russian-Belarusian border "had been attacked for the third time in a short period".
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to write a letter to US President Donald Trump about Ukraine’s attack on the Druzhba pipeline. Trump apparently replied that he was angry about the attack.
  • The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary have issued a complaint to the European Commission in connection with the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

