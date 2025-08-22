All Sections
Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, three injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 August 2025, 19:50
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 22 August, injuring three people.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked a residential area in the city. About 10 explosions were heard. 

Two injured civilians were taken to a trauma centre in a moderate condition, and one sustained minor injuries.

Quote: "Numerous houses have been damaged – we are still determining the full consequences. There have been no safe places in Donetsk Oblast for some time! Evacuate quickly!"

