Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, three injured
Friday, 22 August 2025, 19:50
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 22 August, injuring three people.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The Russians attacked a residential area in the city. About 10 explosions were heard.
Two injured civilians were taken to a trauma centre in a moderate condition, and one sustained minor injuries.
Quote: "Numerous houses have been damaged – we are still determining the full consequences. There have been no safe places in Donetsk Oblast for some time! Evacuate quickly!"
