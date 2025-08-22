All Sections
Putin claims Russia and US discuss cooperation in Arctic and Alaska

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 22 August 2025, 22:59
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is discussing with the United States the possibility of cooperation in the Arctic and in Alaska.

Source: Putin at a meeting with nuclear industry workers, as reported by the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin claimed that Russia possesses technologies for work in the Arctic that no one else has, which is of interest to its partners, including the United States. He also said that the Arctic zone contains vast reserves of mineral resources and Russia has begun work there.

He praised the "leadership qualities" of US President Donald Trump and said that "a glimmer of hope appeared" with his rise to power, even though relations between Russia and the United States remain at a low point.

Putin added that contacts between Russia and the United States have continued at the level of ministries and companies after the meeting in Alaska.

He expressed hope that the "first steps" taken by Russia and the United States mark the beginning of a "full-scale restoration of relations".

Putin also said that sovereignty is of utmost importance for Russia and the loss of sovereignty would mean the end of Russia's existence. He did not specify who he believes is threatening their sovereignty.

