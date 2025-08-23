Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
Saturday, 23 August 2025, 09:20
The fire at an American-owned plant in the city of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast caused by a Russian strike has been extinguished by the morning of 23 August.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The fire raged over a total area of 7,000 sq m after the Russian missile attacks.
Firefighters are now completing final work, clearing debris and dousing structures to prevent reignition.
Thirteen firefighters and four fire appliances were involved in putting out the fire.
Background:
- On the night of 20-21 August, Russia launched a missile strike on Mukachevo.
- The missiles hit a civilian business, the American Flex plant. It was reported that 19 people had been injured in the attack.
