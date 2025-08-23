All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 August 2025, 11:07
NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone. Stock photo: Cavo Dragone on Twitter (X)

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes it is currently premature to raise questions about the details of a potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Source: Dragone in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dragone stated that a potential foreign military presence in Ukraine "is part of international policy and talks with Moscow", but NATO has not yet held any related discussions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is, at the very least, premature. We know that the issue of contingents has been raised by individual countries, possibly on a bilateral level. But, I will repeat, it is still in its infancy." 

Details: Dragone believes that the conditions for deploying foreign allied troops in Ukraine should be determined by security guarantees agreed at the political level.

Quote: "For example: who decides on the ground whether it was the Russians or the Ukrainians who violated the agreement? Who develops the rules of engagement? Which territory needs to be protected? Are soldiers only to monitor or also to defend, and if so, with what weapons? Nothing has been defined."

Background:

  • European officials are discussing a plan to send UK and French troops to Ukraine under a peace agreement, with around 10 countries ready to provide personnel.
  • German Bundeswehr Association Head André Wüstner believes that an effective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine would require the deployment of tens of thousands of troops for an extended period.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOnegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
Ukrainian pilot killed in MiG-29 crash
Ukraine warns Belarus against provocations and advises staying away from borders
Russians inform Hungarian foreign minister of timeframe for Druzhba pipeline repairs after latest Ukrainian strike
Ukrainian athletes Luzan and Fedoriv win gold at 2025 Canoe Sprint World Championships
Trump would "rather not" be present at Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general: Partners discuss two levels of security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy meets with NATO secretary general in Kyiv
Security guarantees for Ukraine: Romania ready to provide its military bases to NATO
RECENT NEWS
11:43
Majority of Finnish citizens support security guarantees for Ukraine – survey
11:28
Russian soldiers involved in Bucha 2022 killings killed in Luhansk Oblast – video
11:07
NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
10:30
Russian drone falls on road in Kyiv after air defence engagement
10:01
Body of 69-year-old volunteer from UK killed by Russian drone in Donetsk Oblast cannot be recovered due to fighting
09:52
Russians kill two people in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
09:20
Fire in Mukachevo extinguished on third day after Russian strike
09:09
US must pressure Russia with sanctions if Zelenskyy-Putin meeting does not happen, Ukrainian diplomat says
08:53
Russians attack Ukraine with 49 UAVs, 7 locations hit
08:32
Over 20 people injured and 2 killed in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: