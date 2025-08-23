NATO top general: too early to discuss deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, believes it is currently premature to raise questions about the details of a potential deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

Source: Dragone in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dragone stated that a potential foreign military presence in Ukraine "is part of international policy and talks with Moscow", but NATO has not yet held any related discussions.

Quote: "It is, at the very least, premature. We know that the issue of contingents has been raised by individual countries, possibly on a bilateral level. But, I will repeat, it is still in its infancy."

Details: Dragone believes that the conditions for deploying foreign allied troops in Ukraine should be determined by security guarantees agreed at the political level.

Quote: "For example: who decides on the ground whether it was the Russians or the Ukrainians who violated the agreement? Who develops the rules of engagement? Which territory needs to be protected? Are soldiers only to monitor or also to defend, and if so, with what weapons? Nothing has been defined."

Background:

European officials are discussing a plan to send UK and French troops to Ukraine under a peace agreement, with around 10 countries ready to provide personnel.

German Bundeswehr Association Head André Wüstner believes that an effective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine would require the deployment of tens of thousands of troops for an extended period.

