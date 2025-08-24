Russia claims 57 drones attacked over 10 Russian regions

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defence intercepted and downed 57 "Ukrainian" drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea on Saturday evening.

Details: According to the Russian defence ministry, Russian air defences supposedly shot down 57 "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles" between 17:00 and 23:30 Moscow time.

The ministry claimed that drones were intercepted over Bryansk, Kaluga, Smolensk, Kursk, Leningrad, Tver, Novgorod, Oryol and Tambov oblasts, as well as in Moscow Oblast, the Republic of Chuvashiya and over the Black Sea.

On Saturday, St Petersburg, Leningrad Oblast and Moscow came under drone attack.

That evening, flight restrictions were introduced at several Russian airports, including in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, and three airlines reported schedule changes.

