Russian foreign minister says Zelenskyy has no legitimacy to sign documents with Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not have the legitimacy required to sign legal documents with Russia.

Source: Lavrov in an interview with NBC, a video of which has been posted by Russian media

Quote: "We recognise him [Zelenskyy – ed.] as the de facto head of the regime. And in that capacity, we are prepared to meet him.

But as for signing legal documents... When we get to the point where we will be signing documents, there must be a clear understanding on the part of everyone that the person who will sign these documents has legitimacy. Under the Ukrainian Constitution, Mr Zelenskyy does not currently have it."

Details: Lavrov also said that a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy is not currently planned, but that Putin is willing to meet once an "agenda" has been prepared, which "is not ready at all".

Quote: "We cannot hold a meeting just so that Zelenskyy has a good picture and can say: 'Look, I am legitimate'. Legitimacy is another issue. Because, regardless of when such a meeting might take place, and it must be very well prepared, the question of who will sign an agreement on Ukraine’s side is a very serious matter."

On 20 August, Lavrov said that security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided not only by the US, the UK, France and China, but also by Russia itself.

In response, Zelenskyy said: "Ukraine needs security guarantees so that we, our children and grandchildren know clearly that Russia will not attack us. These are security guarantees against the aggressor… Because the aggressor is Russia."

