Ukrainian forces liberate Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast – video

Ukraine has regained control of the village of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported.

Details: The operation was carried out by DIU’s Department of Active Operations, particularly the Artan unit, and the 2nd Assault Battalion from the 3rd Assault Brigade. The forces expelled Russian troops and regained control of Novomykhailivka.

Quote: "Intercepted communications indicate that the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The enemy lost around a company of personnel and was forced to redeploy reserves from other sections of the front.

Thanks to the coordinated work of intelligence, assault troops, heavy equipment and UAVs, Ukrainian units have improved their tactical position and strengthened the defensive line in this sector.

As of now, Novomykhailivka has been cleared of Russians and is under the full control of the Ukrainian armed forces. Our flags are returning to where they belong."

Details: DIU has also released a video of the operation.

Background: On 24 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had liberated the village of Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast and regained control of two other villages in the region, Mykhailivka and Volodymyrivka.

