Russian UAV attack on car in Sumy Oblast kills one, injures two

A Russian UAV attack on a car in Sumy Oblast has killed one person and injured two others on the morning of 25 August.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from prosecutor's office: "The occupiers attacked a car travelling through the village of Nova Sloboda in the Konotop district of Sumy Oblast with a UAV on 25 August, at around 05:00. The 37-year-old driver was killed, and the passengers, a 56-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband, were injured."

Details: A criminal investigation into this incident is being carried out under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crime resulting in death).

