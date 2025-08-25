All Sections
Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 25 August 2025, 10:38
Jonas Gahr Støre. Stock photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Ukraine on Monday 25 August.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha welcomed the Norwegian PM at the railway station in Kyiv.

He also noted that Støre had scheduled talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sybiha described Norway as one of Ukraine’s closest allies and added that this visit is a strong sign of solidarity and support for our people.

Background: It was also reported that on 25 August, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil arrived in Kyiv, while on 24 August Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Ukraine for the first time.

