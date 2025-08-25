Norwegian PM arrives in Ukraine – photo

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Ukraine on Monday 25 August.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha welcomed the Norwegian PM at the railway station in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

Today in the morning, together with @AndriyYermak, we met Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore at the Kyiv train station. Norway is one of our closest allies. Prime Minister’s visit for talks with President @ZelenskyyUa is a strong sign of solidarity and support for our people. pic.twitter.com/fZ31MtQ7OZ — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 25, 2025

He also noted that Støre had scheduled talks in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sybiha described Norway as one of Ukraine’s closest allies and added that this visit is a strong sign of solidarity and support for our people.

Background: It was also reported that on 25 August, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil arrived in Kyiv, while on 24 August Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Ukraine for the first time.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!