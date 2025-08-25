All Sections
Ukrainian defence minister meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 August 2025, 18:18
Ukrainian defence minister meets with Trump's envoy Kellogg
Keith Kellogg and Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal

Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, on Monday 25 August.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal said that Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, provided the US delegation with a detailed analysis of Russia’s plans and the situation on the front.

The minister informed the delegation about Ukraine’s defence priorities. Shmyhal and Kellogg also discussed the creation of reliable security guarantees that would prevent new aggression against Ukraine in the future. Work on such guarantees is being carried out in close cooperation with partners.

In addition, the officials discussed preparations for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the US regarding the production and sale of drones. The relevant documents were handed over to the US side during the meeting.

Background:

  • On the same day, Kellogg said that diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing and very complex. 
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting between Ukrainian and US teams at the end of this week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

