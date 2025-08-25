Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German vice chancellor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil met in Kyiv on 25 August to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and military capabilities.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, financing Ukrainian drone production and the possibilities of the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme for purchasing US weapons for Ukraine.

"Work is ongoing on the purchase of two additional Patriot systems, as well as the delivery of additional German-made IRIS-T air defence systems," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president said that particular attention was paid to diplomatic efforts for peace, strengthening sanctions against Russia and security guarantees.

"The relevant diplomatic work is underway, particularly at the level of national security advisors. We count on Germany to be among the leaders in developing and implementing security guarantees," Zelenskyy added.

On the same day, Klingbeil announced that Germany had pledged to provide Ukraine with €9 billion annually for the coming years.

Background:

The US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing American weapons to Ukraine – the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), which envisages funding through contributions from other Alliance members.

The Netherlands has prepared a €500 million package under PURL, including components and missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate about US$500 million.

