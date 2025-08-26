Locals urged not to travel on Kherson-Mykolaiv road: Russians are attacking it with drones, two injured this morning

Aftermath of a Russian drone strike on a car on the Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway, 25 August. Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Local authorities in Kherson Oblast are urging residents to avoid travelling on the Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway, as Russian forces have begun actively attacking it with drones. The Russians have injured two people on the morning of 26 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Since yesterday evening [25 August – ed.] we have observed a high level of activity by Russian drones along the M-14 Kherson-Mykolaiv motorway. The enemy is deliberately targeting civilian transport. I therefore strongly urge you not to travel on this route unless absolutely necessary."

Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that at around 07:00 on this road, Russian troops attacked another car with a drone between the villages of Klapaia and Chornobaivka. A 47-year-old medical director and a 38-year-old doctor from a healthcare facility were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

"Early reports indicate that they sustained blast injuries. They sought medical help on their own. They are receiving the necessary medical treatment," the oblast military administration noted.

Background: On the evening of 25 August, Russian forces attacked a car belonging to the prosecutor’s office on the Mykolaiv-Kherson motorway, leaving several people injured.

