All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump, who called Zelenskyy a dictator, now forced to prove he is not a dictator himself

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 August 2025, 11:27
Trump, who called Zelenskyy a dictator, now forced to prove he is not a dictator himself
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has justified the use of National Guard troops in Washington to fight crime and has denied that he is a dictator.

Source: Axios, citing Trump in a comment to journalists at the White House on 25 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The restrictions imposed by the US president in Washington are unprecedented and have come only a few months after an independent poll showed that most Americans consider him a "dangerous dictator".

Advertisement:

On 25 August, Trump signed an order assigning Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responsibility for preparing a special National Guard unit intended to "ensure public safety" in Washington.

"They say, ‘We don’t need him. Freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator’", Trump said at a White House event, suggesting that the next city to deploy the National Guard could be Chicago.

"A lot of people are saying, maybe we like a dictator. But I don’t like a dictator. I am not a dictator. I am a man with great common sense and a smart person," he added.

Democrats call Trump’s moves to deploy the military in cities a manifestation of authoritarianism.

"Trump is trying to militarise our cities – all to distract from his sinking poll numbers. It’s what dictators do. No one should be silent in the face of this administration’s authoritarian actions," Democratic Senator Ed Markey tweeted on 24 August.

"Trump’s militarisation of Los Angeles seems to have been just the start of an authoritarian takeover of American cities," tweeted California Governor Gavin Newsom, who often clashes with Trump.

Trump’s long-standing dissatisfaction with the situation in Washington reached a critical point this month when he declared a state of emergency over crime. He mobilised about 2,000 National Guard troops, some of whom are permitted to carry firearms.

Trump explains his actions as a fight against crime and homelessness in the capital, although data indicate that the level of violent crime in the city has decreased in recent years.

Trump has also announced that he wants to rename the Pentagon the Department of War soon.

Background: In February, Trump repeatedly called Ukraine’s president a dictator and said Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country. Later, Trump expressed surprise that he had previously called Ukraine’s president a dictator several times.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSA
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
Ukraine's General Staff confirms fighting in two villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast but denies Russian occupation
Hungarian PM threatens "consequences" over Zelenskyy's remarks about Druzhba pipeline
US offered Russia energy deals as incentive to push Kremlin towards peace in Ukraine – Reuters
All News
Trump
South Korean president feared a "Zelenskyy moment" at meeting with Trump – Politico
Trump says he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year
Trump says he'll "step in very strongly" and warns of "consequences" for Russia if no peace deal is reached in two weeks
RECENT NEWS
20:08
Time for accession talks: the EU must not use Orbán's veto to punish Ukraine
19:11
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad
19:06
French minister meets with heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies
19:04
Polish government outlines next steps after president's veto on law supporting Ukrainians
18:51
Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 40 times: one injured
18:36
Russia rejoices at Polish president's blocking of support for Ukraine, Polish deputy PM says
18:16
Greece says it will not deploy troops to Ukraine
18:04
Ukrainian refugee, 23, killed in knife attack by homeless man in US – The New York Post
17:51
Trump's envoy Kellogg given extra security during latest trip to Kyiv due to "hoards of fans" – The New York Post
17:35
Russians remotely scatter landmines on one of Kherson's streets – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: