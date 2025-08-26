Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad

The Ukrainian government has updated the procedure for crossing the state border, allowing men aged 18 to 22 to cross the border without restriction for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Telegram

Quote: "Men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without restrictions during martial law. This applies to all citizens of the relevant age.

This decision also concerns those who, for various reasons, are currently abroad. We want Ukrainians to maintain ties with Ukraine as much as possible. The changes will come into force the day after the resolution is officially published."

Background: On 12 August, during a meeting with participants of the Ukrainian Youth Forum, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had instructed the government to explore the possibility of simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians aged 18 to 22.

