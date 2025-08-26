All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says US is supplying weapons to NATO allies helping Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 August 2025, 22:37
Trump says US is supplying weapons to NATO allies helping Ukraine
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is continuing to supply weapons to NATO allies that are currently providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a US government meeting 

Quote: "We're no longer involved with funding Ukraine, but we're involved with trying to stop the war and the killing in Ukraine. So we're selling missiles and military equipment [worth] millions and millions, and ultimately billions of dollars, to the NATO people."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that the US is concentrating on producing and selling its own products and intends to continue doing so.

Trump said that American defence companies are working at full capacity: "The factories are doubling up and tripling up where they make the Patriots and other, really, you could say, defensive and offensive weapons."

Background: On 25 August, speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump stated that Washington will contribute to security guarantees, but will not be spending any more money on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpNATOUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russians table peace proposal on Donetsk Oblast, says Trump's envoy Witkoff
Russians attack Kherson, killing one person and injuring three
All News
Trump
Trump, who called Zelenskyy a dictator, now forced to prove he is not a dictator himself
South Korean president feared a "Zelenskyy moment" at meeting with Trump – Politico
Trump says he plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this year
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian officials will meet with Trump's team on Friday to discuss security guarantees
20:11
Germany exported record amount of arms in 2024, most went to Ukraine
19:55
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
19:14
Germany's Merz: We do not want Ukraine to capitulate
19:06
Majority of Americans support tough sanctions against Kremlin's trading allies – Reuters
18:56
Hungarian foreign minister announces test resumption of oil supplies through Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine's attack
18:56
Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured
18:47
Ukrainian snipers repel Russian assault in close combat – video
18:29
Russia files case against Crimean Tatar journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva
17:56
Orbán's government challenges EU decision on Russian assets made without Hungary's consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: