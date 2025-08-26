Trump says US is supplying weapons to NATO allies helping Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is continuing to supply weapons to NATO allies that are currently providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a US government meeting

Quote: "We're no longer involved with funding Ukraine, but we're involved with trying to stop the war and the killing in Ukraine. So we're selling missiles and military equipment [worth] millions and millions, and ultimately billions of dollars, to the NATO people."

Advertisement:

Details: He noted that the US is concentrating on producing and selling its own products and intends to continue doing so.

Trump said that American defence companies are working at full capacity: "The factories are doubling up and tripling up where they make the Patriots and other, really, you could say, defensive and offensive weapons."

Background: On 25 August, speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump stated that Washington will contribute to security guarantees, but will not be spending any more money on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!