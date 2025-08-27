ISW: Kremlin likely to reject US and European proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Kremlin will not accept proposals from the United States and Europe on providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW cites information suggesting that the United States is ready to provide support resources to European peacekeepers as part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the presence of troops from NATO countries as part of any security guarantee for Ukraine in recent weeks."

Details: During discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine, US representatives told their European counterparts that Washington is ready to provide "strategic enablers", the analysts said, citing the Financial Times.

However, ISW believes that Russia will not accept such security guarantees for Ukraine.

Senior Kremlin officials have repeatedly rejected Western guarantees, particularly the presence of NATO troops as part of them, ISW noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently stated that Western countries, including the United States, should not bear responsibility for Ukraine’s security after the cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously declared that Moscow "categorically rejects" any scenario involving the deployment of NATO military contingents in Ukraine.

Quote: "The Kremlin would likely reject a US and European security guarantee proposal like the one US and European officials are reportedly discussing."

Background:

European officials are also discussing a plan to send British and French military personnel to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Around 10 countries are prepared to provide troops.

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, said that diplomatic work on security guarantees for Ukraine is ongoing and it is very complex.

