Putin fears meeting with Zelenskyy, Canadian PM says

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 August 2025, 06:44
Putin fears meeting with Zelenskyy, Canadian PM says
Mark Carney. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss conditions for ending the war, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

Source: Carney at a press conference, cited by Ukrinform

Details: Carney said that Putin is constantly putting forward conditions and delaying the process, as he is afraid of meeting the Ukrainian president.

He added that Zelenskyy is ready to meet Putin on any neutral territory.

Zelenskyy does not expect Putin to visit Kyiv and has no plans to travel to Moscow for the meeting, Carney noted, adding that the Ukrainian leader is open to holding it at any other location.

The Canadian prime minister added that it is vital for allies to continue providing assistance to Ukraine until this meeting takes place.

Background:

