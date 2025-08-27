Media learn what Ukrainian side will discuss at meeting with US President's special envoy

The Ukrainian delegation, which will hold talks with the US President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in New York this week, will focus on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, quoting an unnamed source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian delegation travelling to New York will include Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umierov.

Advertisement:

In addition to security guarantees, the talks will also touch on a possible bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

Earlier, Witkoff announced that he would meet the Ukrainian delegation in New York this week.

On 25 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting between the Ukrainian and American teams at the end of this week to discuss the possibility of future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The day before, US President Donald Trump had warned of the risk of an "economic war" if he failed to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

