Russians strike Intercity+ train depot, causing fire

The Russians conducted a strike on a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) train depot on the night of 27-28 August, causing a fire and damaging rolling stock.

Quote from Ukrzaliznytsia: "Last night, Russian forces conducted a targeted strike on civilian passenger rolling stock. The Intercity+ high-speed train fleet was among those hit. Thanks to the coordinated actions of railway workers – depot employees – the fire at the facility was extinguished. One train was seriously damaged."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia noted that its employees were in shelters, so no casualties had been reported.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure that the maximum number of trains are running. Not a single train service will be cancelled: we are bringing in replacement rolling stock for this purpose. We will provide updates on delays, as repair works on the damaged infrastructure are also underway," the railway company added.

They also reiterated that, due to damage to the railway junction in Koziatyn, a number of trains are still running on altered routes.

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Ukrzaliznytsia reported train delays caused by a large-scale Russian attack and power outages at railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast.

