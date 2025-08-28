Local authorities say hundreds of drones have attacked Russia: two oil refineries ablaze – photos, videos

Russian authorities have said that drones have attacked several Russian regions, while local residents have reported fires at two oil refineries and a railway hub.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov; Samara Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev; Operational Headquarters in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai; the Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: Astra said that drones had once again targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the city of Samara in Samara Oblast, causing a fire.

Пожежа вирує на території НПЗ у Самарі Самарської області РФ. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/r4NNNjm52d — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 28, 2025

Fedorishchev later confirmed the attack.

Quote from Fedorishchev: "The region has been attacked by UAVs. Air defence is responding, and emergency services are working at the scenes. Temporary restrictions have been imposed at Samara airport on the landing and departure of aircraft. To ensure citizen safety, restrictions have been introduced on mobile internet services. I urge you to refrain from sharing photos and videos of drones on social media… Stay calm."

The consequences of the drone attack. Photo: Astra

In addition, the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai caught fire due to the drone attack, local residents said.

The consequences of the drone attack Photo: Astra

Astra added that footage believed to show the scene of the strike is circulating online, but it has not been verified.

Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters confirmed the attack on this oil refinery.

Quote from the operational headquarters: "The aftermath of the drone attack is being dealt with in the Severskaya district and Gelendzhik… An installation at an oil refinery caught fire due to the fall of debris in the village of Afipsky in the Severskaya district."

More details: The headquarters also added that a fire in a wooded area had broken out in Gelendzhik, near the village of Krinitsa, after the fall of drone debris – three seats of fire have been identified, covering a total area of 200 sq. m. No casualties have been reported in the region.

The consequences of the drone attack Photo: Astra

Drones attacked a railway hub in Volgograd Oblast. This has been confirmed by the governor.

Quote from Bocharov: "Air defence is repelling a large-scale UAV attack on the territory and transport-logistics infrastructure of Volgograd Oblast. Early reports show that the fall of UAV debris caused a fire in one of the technical buildings of a locomotive depot in the town of Petrov Val in the Kamyshin district. The fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties have been reported."

The consequences of the drone attack Photo: Astra

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that on the night of 27-28 August, air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian UAVs: 22 over the Black Sea, 21 over each of Rostov and Samara oblasts, 18 over Krasnodar Krai, three over each of Voronezh and Saratov oblasts, two over Volgograd Oblast, one over the Sea of Azov and 11 over temporarily occupied Crimea.

As usual, the Russian Defence Ministry has not released information on the total number of drones involved in the attack or the actual impact of the strikes.

