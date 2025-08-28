All Sections
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: one killed, four injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 August 2025, 15:34
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs on 28 August, killing one man and injuring four other people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: He reported that the strike had hit the Malomykhailivka hromada. The Russians killed a 49-year-old local man. Four people sustained injuries. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces also damaged houses.

Background:

  • On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. A total of 629 aerial assets were launched, 589 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence. 
  • Eighteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. The death toll may still rise.

