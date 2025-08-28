Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: one killed, four injured

Russian forces attacked the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs on 28 August, killing one man and injuring four other people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: He reported that the strike had hit the Malomykhailivka hromada. The Russians killed a 49-year-old local man. Four people sustained injuries. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Russian forces also damaged houses.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles. A total of 629 aerial assets were launched, 589 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Eighteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. The death toll may still rise.

