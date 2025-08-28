US president's envoy Kellogg says Russian attack on Kyiv puts Trump's peace efforts at risk
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has described the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv as one of the largest since the invasion began and stressed that such strikes threaten the attainment of peace.
Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump’s envoy said that Russia had carried out the second-biggest bombardment of Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, using over 600 drones and 31 missiles.
"The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv – blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians. These egregious attacks threaten the peace that the US President is pursuing," he added.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 629 aerial assets. Missile and strike drone hits were recorded in 13 locations, with downed aircraft (debris) falling in another 26 locations.
- Nineteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.
- Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those who were killed.
- A number of European states condemned the Russian attack, and the European Union and the UK said they were summoning Russian diplomatic representatives.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!