US president's envoy Kellogg says Russian attack on Kyiv puts Trump's peace efforts at risk

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 August 2025, 19:02
US president's envoy Kellogg says Russian attack on Kyiv puts Trump's peace efforts at risk
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has described the Russian overnight attack on Kyiv as one of the largest since the invasion began and stressed that such strikes threaten the attainment of peace.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump’s envoy said that Russia had carried out the second-biggest bombardment of Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, using over 600 drones and 31 missiles.

"The targets? Not soldiers and weapons but residential areas in Kyiv – blasting civilian trains, the EU & British mission council offices, and innocent civilians. These egregious attacks threaten the peace that the US President is pursuing," he added.

Background: 

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
