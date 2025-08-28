Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for increased pressure on Russia and air defence assistance after large-scale Russian attack
After a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to allies to step up pressure on Russia and support Ukraine with air defence assets.
Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry
Details: The Foreign Ministry's statement says that the large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine resulted in the deaths of at least four children, the youngest of whom was three years old.
"The death and injury of children is the most serious crime, which requires the most severe punishment. The international community cannot remain a silent witness to the murder of children by Russian criminals," the statement reads.
The ministry called for Russia’s status as a terrorist state to be recorded and for the latest act of Russian terror to be condemned, including by countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.
"We urge our partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace, long-range strike capabilities to target Russian military facilities used by the aggressor to launch attacks against our state, and additional military aid packages," the ministry said.
It also called for increased pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, including tariffs "that will strike a blow to the Russian military economy and make it impossible for Russia to continue financing the war".
"Restoring respect for international law, in particular the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, will send a signal to the world that aggression is not rewarded but punished," the statement reads.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 629 aerial assets. Nineteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those who were killed.
- A number of European states condemned the Russian attack, and the European Union and the UK said they were summoning Russian diplomatic representatives.
