Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for increased pressure on Russia and air defence assistance after large-scale Russian attack

After a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to allies to step up pressure on Russia and support Ukraine with air defence assets.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: The Foreign Ministry's statement says that the large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine resulted in the deaths of at least four children, the youngest of whom was three years old.

Advertisement:

"The death and injury of children is the most serious crime, which requires the most severe punishment. The international community cannot remain a silent witness to the murder of children by Russian criminals," the statement reads.

The ministry called for Russia’s status as a terrorist state to be recorded and for the latest act of Russian terror to be condemned, including by countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.

"We urge our partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace, long-range strike capabilities to target Russian military facilities used by the aggressor to launch attacks against our state, and additional military aid packages," the ministry said.

It also called for increased pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, including tariffs "that will strike a blow to the Russian military economy and make it impossible for Russia to continue financing the war".

"Restoring respect for international law, in particular the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, will send a signal to the world that aggression is not rewarded but punished," the statement reads.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!