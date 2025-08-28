All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for increased pressure on Russia and air defence assistance after large-scale Russian attack

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 August 2025, 19:53
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for increased pressure on Russia and air defence assistance after large-scale Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

After a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has appealed to allies to step up pressure on Russia and support Ukraine with air defence assets.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Details: The Foreign Ministry's statement says that the large-scale terrorist attack on Ukraine resulted in the deaths of at least four children, the youngest of whom was three years old.

Advertisement:

"The death and injury of children is the most serious crime, which requires the most severe punishment. The international community cannot remain a silent witness to the murder of children by Russian criminals," the statement reads.

The ministry called for Russia’s status as a terrorist state to be recorded and for the latest act of Russian terror to be condemned, including by countries in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region.

"We urge our partners to immediately provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian airspace, long-range strike capabilities to target Russian military facilities used by the aggressor to launch attacks against our state, and additional military aid packages," the ministry said.

It also called for increased pressure on Russia through additional sanctions, including tariffs "that will strike a blow to the Russian military economy and make it impossible for Russia to continue financing the war".

"Restoring respect for international law, in particular the UN Charter, an integral part of which is respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, will send a signal to the world that aggression is not rewarded but punished," the statement reads.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
Ukrainian commander "Magyar" responds to Hungary's ban on his entry following Druzhba pipeline attack
2,000 Metres to Andriivka film by Oscar-winning Chernov will represent Ukraine at 2026 Oscars
Russians are flying drones over US military cargo routes in Germany – The New York Times
Hungarian Foreign Ministry bans Ukrainian commander from entering the country over Druzhba pipeline attack
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Zelenskyy appoints former Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as Ukraine's ambassador to US
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses Ukraine's position on security guarantees with US and Europe
Ukraine calls for sanctions against Russia over illegal use of Berdiansk and Mariupol ports
RECENT NEWS
23:05
updatedRussian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21, more people may be under rubble – photo
21:26
F-16 crashes during air show preparations in Poland, pilot killed
21:08
White House puts Russian attack on Kyiv on par with drone strikes on Russian oil refineries
20:58
Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Ukraine is a strike on Trump
20:32
Committee to Protect Journalists responds to damage to Ukraine's media offices after Russian attacks
19:53
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for increased pressure on Russia and air defence assistance after large-scale Russian attack
19:25
UK military chief: Putin is at the core of this war, but people in Russia support his views
19:11
Bayraktar plant in Kyiv hit by Russian missiles
19:02
US president's envoy Kellogg says Russian attack on Kyiv puts Trump's peace efforts at risk
18:53
Former mayor of Kherson freed from captivity says Russians wanted to make him "governor"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: