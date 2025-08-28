All Sections
White House puts Russian attack on Kyiv on par with drone strikes on Russian oil refineries

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 August 2025, 21:08
White House puts Russian attack on Kyiv on par with drone strikes on Russian oil refineries
Caroline Levitt. Photo: Getty Images

The US administration’s spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reacting to Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine, recalled Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries in Russia and said that "both sides" may not want to end the war.

Source: Levitt’s remarks at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Levitt reported that she spoke with US President Donald Trump about the latest Russian attack, and "he was not happy about this news, but he was also not surprised".

Quote: "It is about two countries that have been at war for a very long time. Russia launched this attack on Kyiv. And likewise, Ukraine recently dealt a blow to Russia's oil refineries. They have taken out, as the matter of fact, 20% of Russia’s oil refineries capacity over the course of their attack throughout the month of August."

More details: Levitt also said that Trump "continues to watch this intently" and wants to end the war to stop the killing of people.

Quote: "But perhaps both sides of this war are not ready to end it themselves. The President wants it to end, but the leaders of these two countries must want it to end as well. And I think the president will make additional statements on this later." 

Background: 

