US Embassy in Ukraine condemns Russian strikes, saying killings must stop

The US Embassy in Ukraine has condemned a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. Diplomats have called on Russia to immediately cease strikes on civilian targets.

Source: US Embassy post on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Strikes on civilian areas are unacceptable and must stop immediately, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. When it comes to this war, President Trump has been clear – the killing must stop, and both sides must invest in a negotiated solution."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on the territory of Ukraine. As a result of the attack, 23 people were killed in Kyiv, including four children. At least 63 people were injured.

Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those who were killed.

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Ukraine, was the first among American officials to comment on one of the largest-scale Russian attacks on Kyiv, stressing that these strikes "threaten the peace that the US President is pursuing".

