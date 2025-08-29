All Sections
US Embassy in Ukraine condemns Russian strikes, saying killings must stop

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 29 August 2025, 06:23
The Embassy of the United States of America. Photo: Getty Images

The US Embassy in Ukraine has condemned a Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. Diplomats have called on Russia to immediately cease strikes on civilian targets.

Source: US Embassy post on  X (Twitter)

Quote: "Strikes on civilian areas are unacceptable and must stop immediately, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. When it comes to this war, President Trump has been clear – the killing must stop, and both sides must invest in a negotiated solution."

