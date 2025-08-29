Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:00
Two crew members have been killed and several are reported missing following a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said.
Source: Pletenchuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 29 August
Quote: "Sadly, we have a second fatality. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We will of course find all of our missing personnel – there are several of them. A few servicemen have also been injured. But the majority of the crew have been safe since yesterday."
Details: The TV presenter noted that Russian media outlets had reported the vessel had sunk, but Pletenchuk stated he "could not confirm this information" at present.
Background:
- On 28 August, it was reported that Russian forces had struck a Ukrainian Navy vessel. One crew member was reported killed and several others were injured.
- Russian social media channels claimed that the target was the Simferopol, a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance vessel.
