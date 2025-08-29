All Sections
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 August 2025, 10:00
Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy vessel: death toll rises to two, several reported missing
a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance ship “Simperopol”. Photo: Wikipedia

Two crew members have been killed and several are reported missing following a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Source: Pletenchuk during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 29 August

Quote: "Sadly, we have a second fatality. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We will of course find all of our missing personnel – there are several of them. A few servicemen have also been injured. But the majority of the crew have been safe since yesterday."

Details: The TV presenter noted that Russian media outlets had reported the vessel had sunk, but Pletenchuk stated he "could not confirm this information" at present.

Background: 

  • On 28 August, it was reported that Russian forces had struck a Ukrainian Navy vessel. One crew member was reported killed and several others were injured.
  • Russian social media channels claimed that the target was the Simferopol, a Ukrainian Navy reconnaissance vessel.

naval fleetcasualtieswarRussia
