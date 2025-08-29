All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy explains why he chooses diplomatic path to peace: It is faster

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 August 2025, 16:10
Zelenskyy explains why he chooses diplomatic path to peace: It is faster
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that ending the war is possible either militarily or diplomatically, but diplomacy offers a quicker outcome with fewer losses.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing

Quote: "The war can end in two ways: militarily or diplomatically. We all understand that Russia is currently unable to occupy us. We all understand that Ukraine, with weapons alone, cannot reclaim all its territories right now. They lack means, and so do we.

Advertisement:

Therefore, when we talk about what society and the people believe in, I think the diplomatic path is faster and involves fewer losses than the path through war."

Background:

  • On 25 August, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of the week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.
  • US President Donald Trump said that Washington will launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it is obvious that Zelenskyy and Putin will not meet any time soon.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyynegotiations
Advertisement:
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Zelenskyy believes Trump has not lost interest in peace negotiations
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees for Ukraine with five European leaders
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
21:23
Macron: If Putin avoids meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump must respond
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy says 25 people were killed in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: