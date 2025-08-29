Zelenskyy explains why he chooses diplomatic path to peace: It is faster

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that ending the war is possible either militarily or diplomatically, but diplomacy offers a quicker outcome with fewer losses.

Quote: "The war can end in two ways: militarily or diplomatically. We all understand that Russia is currently unable to occupy us. We all understand that Ukraine, with weapons alone, cannot reclaim all its territories right now. They lack means, and so do we.

Therefore, when we talk about what society and the people believe in, I think the diplomatic path is faster and involves fewer losses than the path through war."

On 25 August, Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian and US teams will meet at the end of the week to discuss the prospects for future talks between Ukraine and Russia.

US President Donald Trump said that Washington will launch an "economic war" against Russia if it avoids negotiations on ending its war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said it is obvious that Zelenskyy and Putin will not meet any time soon.

